CHRISTIANSTED Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 75, according to AccuWeather.

Across our area, we can expect a breezy and variable day ahead with choppy seas up to 6-feet high, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters project afternoon showers across the western sections of Puerto Rico from 1–5 p.m. AST, according to the NWS.