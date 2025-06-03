Former Ukrainian DJ and his erotic novel-writing wife linked to ‘Russian Pearl Harbor’ that wiped out aircraft

Russia has launched a massive manhunt for a former DJ and his wife, an erotic novelist, after they were linked to Ukraine’s stunning “Russian Pearl Harbor” attack on its air bases.

Ukraine’s surprise attack — dubbed “Operation Spider Web” — managed to wipe out or damage dozens of the Kremlin’s nuclear bombers and other aircraft after explosives-laden drones were stashed in a slew of trucks that were driven onto the air bases.

Russia is hunting Artem Timofeev, a 37-year-old former Ukrainian DJ who they say owns the truck company.

Timofeev, a former DJ, and Ekaterina “Katya” Timofeeva, his erotic novelist wife, were linked to Ukraine’s stunning “Russian Pearl Harbor” attack on its air bases. (Social media/east2west news)

His 34-year-old wife, Ekaterina “Katya” Timofeeva — who moonlights as an erotic writer — is believed to have aided him, Russian media outlets reported.

“Artem is now wanted in connection with a terrorist attack in Irkutsk region,” Russian online news source Readovka reported. “Four lorries were registered in his name, and one of them was the source of the drones that launched [in an attack on a Russian air base].”

His wife, who penned a book titled “I Became Bad While You Loved Me,” hasn’t been online in two weeks and has since scrubbed her usually active social media accounts, according to reports.

Timofeev was apparently last seen at the couple’s apartment in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk roughly a week ago.

Ukraine’s surprise attack wiped out or damaged dozens of Russia’s nuclear bombers and other aircraft. (SVB_OTP/e2w)

The couple reportedly grew up in Ukraine but later moved to Russia, though it wasn’t clear when.

Timofeev is said to have set up his trucking business in December last year.

Prior to relocating, Timofeev reportedly co-owned a clothing brand and was a DJ in Kyiv.

The couple is believed to have fled in the wake of the latest attacks, local media reported.

Ukraine’s secret service pulled off the strikes, which were quickly dubbed “the Russian Pearl Harbor,” by hiding attack drones inside the roofs of sheds that were loaded onto trucks.

After the trucks were driven onto various air bases, the roof panels of the sheds were lifted off by a remotely activated device — allowing the 117 drones to fly out and make their devastating attacks, Ukrainian authorities said.

Timofeev and his wife are believed to have fled in the wake of “the Russian Pearl Harbor.” (Social media/east2west news)

The dramatic and carefully planned assault took Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces by surprise.

Roughly 34% of Russia’s Tu-95 bomber fleet, equipped to carry nuclear payloads, was wiped out in the raids on five air bases across the country, Ukrainian forces said.

A total of 41 Russian warplanes were also hit in the strikes, causing an eye-watering $7 billion in damage.

By EMILY CRANE/New York Post

Read more