St. Croix: Sun and clouds with a morning thunderstorm, high 88

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix is forecast for a blend of sun and clouds with a thunderstorm in spots this morning and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

There is an elevated heat warning risk for the northern and western coast of Puerto Rico due to hot temperatures expected today and high humidity from a departing tropical wave, the National Weather Service said.

“Drink plenty of fluids and avoid sun exposure,” the NWS said on X.

