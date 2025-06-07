St. Croix: Sunshine, passing showers, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will see episodes of sunshine followed by a passing morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a couple of showers late and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms present an elevated risk of flooding across the interior and western sections of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents for northern Puerto Rico tonight — dangerous conditions are possible, the NWS said on Facebook and X.

“Swim with caution and always heed local warnings! Stay safe!”

A patch of moisture, arriving tonight into tomorrow, can increase the frequency of showers across the eastern regions of Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.