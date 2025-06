6 Nights. 1 Village. Endless Vibes.

The St. John Celebration Village is turning up the heat with FREE entertainment every night!

Get ready to jam with:

Sean Paul

Pumpa

Asa Bantan

Rudy Live

Patrice Roberts

… and so many more surprise acts!

Cruz Bay | June 29 – July 4

Food, culture, music, and pure VI energy β€” every night is a party in the Village!

