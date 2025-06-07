Starlink’s satellite-based Internet now available in Dominica

ROSEAU — Starlink, the satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, has officially launched in Dominica, bringing high-speed, low-latency internet to communities across the island.

The service is now listed as “Available” on the official Starlink coverage map, confirming its rollout throughout Dominica. With this launch, Dominica becomes one of the latest Caribbean destinations to gain access to the growing Starlink network, which aims to provide internet access in areas where connectivity has traditionally been limited or unreliable.

Starlink operates through a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, offering broadband-level performance without the need for ground-based infrastructure. For a mountainous island nation like Dominica, this presents a transformative opportunity to expand digital access across rural and underserved areas.

Starlink’s entry into Dominica’s market supports a broader shift toward resilient and independent internet infrastructure in the Caribbean. Residents and businesses can now place orders directly through the Starlink website, selecting standard residential plans or portable kits suited to their connectivity needs.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Dominica,” the company announced.

Elon Musk confirmed the Dominica launch in a repost on X on Friday.

“Starlink now in Dominica,” he wrote.

Last month, Musk announced that his Internet service was available in Dutch Sint Maarten.