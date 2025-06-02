Suspect in custody after 11 stabbed at Oregon homeless services provider

PORTLAND (NBC) — Eleven people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a homeless services provider in downtown Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night, police said.

A suspect was in custody after the violence at 7:15 p.m. at Union Gospel Mission, Salem police spokeswoman Angela Hedrick said.

The injured were taken to Salem Hospital, Hedrick said by email. Details about their injuries were unavailable.

The suspect was described only as a man, and no identity was available.

Salem Health, Salem Hospital’s corporate parent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Union Gospel Mission’s 50,000-square-foot Men’s Mission, which opened in 2021 a few blocks north of the mission’s old, circa-1960s facilities, according to the organization. It’s across the street from the Salem Police Department.

The nonprofit ministry was founded by a group of Christian businesspeople and today serves food, offers counseling and seeks to house roughly 150 people each night, according to its website.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com