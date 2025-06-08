Three injured in shooting at Peter’s Rest bar

CHRISTIANSTED — Two women and one man were injured after a shooting at Carlos’ Bar in Peter’s Rest early this morning, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of shots fired near Carlos’ Bar in Estate Peter’s Rest at 4:06 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

Responding officers observed spent shell casings in the parking lot of the establishment, police said.

Three gunshot victims were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital emergency room via private vehicle for treatment, according to police.

Upon the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s detectives met with two adult females and one adult male al at the JFL emergency room, police said.

“All victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds but are in stable condition,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

At the scene over 60 spent casings were collected, according to Chichester.

No suspects have been identified so far.

The shooting incident remains under active investigation.

The Virgin Islands Police Department urges anyone with information on this crime to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) offering up to $10,000.00 reward leading to an arrest.