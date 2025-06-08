Help cops find Coleen Edwards wanted for assault on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are asking for your help today to find a woman wanted in connection to an assault on Prindsens Gade in St. Thomas this month.

Coleen “Thuggie” Edwards, 42, of St. Kitts is currently being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Edwards is a black female who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The suspect is a resident of H.H. Berg Homes in Hospital Ground, according to the VIPD.

“The above subject is wanted in connection with an Assault 3rd that occurred on or about June 01, 2025, in the Prindsens Gade area,” the VIPD said on Facebook this morning.