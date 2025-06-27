Toddler accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old man with gun found in home

ATLANTA — A toddler accidentally fatally shot a 19-year-old man with a gun found in the home.

On Monday, June 23, authorities responded to the shooting on Eagles Nest Drive in Hiram, Georgia, shortly after 7 a.m., local time. per a statement from the Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson’s Office.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Fire and emergency service teams attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

PEOPLE reached out to the PCSO but did not immediately hear back.



In a statement shared on Instagram from the PCSO, Henson wrote, “Detectives spoke with several people who were in the home, sleeping at the time. Based on what they’ve learned so far, it appears that a three-year-old child found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the young man while he was asleep. This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

The young man killed in the shooting was identified on Tuesday, June 24 as Kabrel Patterson of Douglasville, Ga., per Fox 5 Atlanta. The victim brought the weapon into the family’s home, which he had been visiting the night before, the outlet also reported. It remains unclear how the child gained access to the weapon.

“I saw what looked like the entire household outside… including one adult. He asked me to give him a hug. Gave him a hug. Brought them some water and chairs, and then police put the crime scene tape up,” Jordan Yuodis, a spokesperson for the PCSO, told Fox 5.

“He got there last night to visit family… [We’re] trying to piece this together,” Yuodis added.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with further intel on the incident to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff Mobile App.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

By MADISON E. GOLDBERG/People

