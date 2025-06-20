VITRAN bus involved in crash in La Grande Princess, DPW confirms

CHRISTIANSTED — The Department of Public Works (DPW) confirms that a traffic accident involving a Virgin Islands Transit (VITRAN) mass transit bus occurred this morning at approximately 7:39 a.m. on Route 75 near the Titan Gas Station in the La Grande Princess area of St. Croix.

The incident involved the Route 6 bus and a privately operated vehicle. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

No further details are available at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. DPW thanks the public for their patience and understanding.