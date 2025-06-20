ANN ARBOR, Michigan — As tensions around the globe race towards the breaking point, US officials are warning Americans to watch out for an agricultural sneak attack by foreign agents.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued a statewide warning this week, urging Texans to look out for signs of crops which may have been infected with harmful pathogens that can make people seriously ill.

The warning came after three Chinese nationals were arrested and charged in early June with smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the US that could devastate essential crops like corn, wheat, and barley.

A pair of Chinese researchers have been charged in Michigan for allegedly smuggling a biological pathogen (pictured) into the US to study at the University of Michigan

One of the suspects, Yunqing Jian, is reportedly a member of the Chinese Communist Party and is suspected of smuggling other pathogens into the US on previous trips before being caught.

Although Miller said the latest threat to US crops has been fully contained, Americans should be on alert for more acts of ‘agroterrorism.’

‘The concern goes beyond reduced yields; we could face toxins in bread, cereal, and livestock feed, which could disrupt our food supply. That means we must remain vigilant, stay informed, and stay ahead of risks,’ Miller warned.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (pictured) warned on Wednesday that Americans need to watch for signs of tampering with US crops as global tensions rise

Miller revealed that the dangerous fungus smuggled in, Fusarium graminearum, can easily spread through crops and then infect people.

‘Grains contaminated and transferred to humans may cause nausea, vomiting, and immune system issues… this represents a serious threat to our personal health, food supply, and security,’ the Texas Agriculture Commissioner said.

Fusarium graminearum, also called head blight or scab, is so dangerous because it loves warm, wet conditions and spreads easily through spores carried by wind or rain.

FUNGUS AMONG US: University of Michigan postdoctoral fellow Yunqing Jian (pictured), 33, has been charged alongside Zunyong Liu, 34, with smuggling an agricultural pathogen into the US

The fungus also produces mycotoxins, poisonous chemicals created when Fusarium graminearum grows on crops.

These toxins are invisible, tasteless, and can stick around in food even after cooking or processing.

Simply put, mycotoxins are tiny, harmful substances that sneak into food and can make you sick if you eat too much of them over time.

Fusarium graminearum has been responsible for causing billions of dollars worth of damage to livestock, wheat, barley, corn, and rice globally each year

They’re especially dangerous to young children, pregnant women, and animals because they can cause serious health problems.

‘I’ve said this before, and I’ll repeat it again: we cannot allow anyone to compromise our national security,’ Miller declared in a statement.

‘I’m proud of Texas for responding promptly when those mysterious seeds from China returned. We must act consistently, stay proactive, assert our stance, and convey to the world that Texas agriculture is not to be trifled with,’ he added.

FBI director Kash Patel issued a chilling warning after the first pictures emerged of Jian on June 3.

‘This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP[Chinese Communist Party] is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,’ Patel said.

Jian, a University of Michigan postdoctoral fellow, has been charged alongside Zunyong Liu, 34, for the sinister plot allegedly tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Trump Administration has been cracking down on visas given to Chinese students, including those with connections to the CCP or studying in critical fields, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

If successful, US officials said this latest plot ‘would have grave consequences… putting American lives and our economy at serious risk.’

The duo have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements, and visa fraud.

The Trump Administration has continued to claim that the CCP has been actively harming US industries through agricultural sabotage and costly trade restrictions.

Both China and Russia are allies of Iran, which is currently in a deadly conflict with Israel and is under immense pressure from the US to end its nuclear weapon programs.

Russia has already warned the US not to join the fighting on the side of Israel, warning that the move could lead to a full-scale war.

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun criticized the US for ‘fanning the flames’ and ‘pouring oil’ on the Iran-Israel crisis, specifically referencing President Trump’s warning for Iranians to evacuate Tehran.

Texas’s agricultural chief noted that there are four signs local crops may have been infected with a harmful fungus like Fusarium graminearum.

Farmers and anyone living near crops should look out for bleached or prematurely whitened spikelets, the individual flower structures that make up the head (or ‘spike’) of the plant.

Also watch for shriveled, lightweight, or chalky grains known as ‘tombstone’ kernels, the individual seeds or grains produced by the plant.

Another sign of infection is pink or salmon-colored fungal growth at the base of infected kernels under moist conditions.

Lastly, any crops that have dark brown discoloration on the rachis (the stem of the head) may cause spikelet sterility, where the plant doesn’t produce usable seeds (grains).

Fusarium graminearum has been responsible for causing billions of dollars worth of damage to livestock, wheat, barley, corn, and rice globally each year.

By CHIRIS MELORE/Daily Mail

