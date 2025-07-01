50 Cent offers Zohran Mamdani a payout and ‘first class one-way’ flight to leave NYC

50 Cent has shared his opinion on State Rep Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) after the 33-year-old politician defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday (June 24).

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, the rapper offered Mamdani a lump sum of cash and travel fare to leave the city. A screenshot of the upload was reported by Complex.

“Where did he come from?” questioned the Queens native. “Whose friend is this?” The video he uploaded featured Mamdani speaking on The Breakfast Club about his proposed tax policy. “I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling [Donald] Trump what he said too !”

While speaking on The Breakfast Club, Mamdani explained his tax policies and even name-dropped the rapper in his commentary.

“What I’ve proposed is we raise $10 billion to pay for our entire economic agenda and start to Trump proof our city because we know he’ll use federal funding as leverage over this city. And we will do so in two key ways. The first is to match the state’s top corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey,” he explained.

“The second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make $1 million a year or more, taxing them by a flat 2% tax rate increase. I know 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be very happy about this, he tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear, this is about $20,000 a year.”

According to CBS News, Cuomo called Mamdani and congratulated him on his victory, however, the race will be officially decided by ranked choice voting after no candidate received 50% in the first round of counting. In total, Mamdani received 43.5% or 432,305 votes, with Cumo counting 36.5 % or 361,840 votes.

“Tonight, we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, ‘It always seems impossible until it is done.’ My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,” Mamdani declared early Wednesday morning.

“Together, we have shown the power of the politics of the future, one of partnership and of sincerity.”

