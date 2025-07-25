Coast Guard rescues French national from ‘distressed’ trimaran off San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — This week Sector San Juan watchstanders worked with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers (MRCC) Griz Nez and Fort de France to arrange and deliver rescue assistance to a distressed mariner.

The distress call occurred aboard the 31-foot French-flagged trimaran Hello’ise which had suffered significant damage while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, adrift approximately 350 nautical miles northeast of San Juan.

Rescued is Raulet Jean Francois, a 69-year-old French national, who feared the vessel Hello’ise could capsize due to the vessel’s condition with its float nearly detached and mast compromised in forecasted deteriorating sea conditions.

On 21 July 2025, Rescue Sub-Center San Juan (RSCSJN) received an urgent alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Gris Nez regarding the 31-foot French-flagged trimaran HELLO’ISE, which had suffered significant structural damage while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the potential for catastrophic failure of the vessel, Coast Guard Rescue Sub-Center San Juan assumed Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator (SMC) responsibilities and commenced a coordinated an international joint response.

Coast Guard watchstanders used the automated identification system (AIS) which identified the M/V Eagle, a 608-foot Marshall Islands flagged bulk carrier, as the nearest capable ship to respond and render assistance.

Without hesitation the master and crew of the M/V Eagle answered the call for assistance.

Once on scene, the M/V Eagle crew deployed a small rescue boat whose crew recovered and safely embarked the mariner.

“Some of the toughest cases that we encounter in Sector San Juan’s search and rescue region are those in the high seas of the Atlantic, hundreds of miles from organic response efforts,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Borders, Coast Guard Sector San Juan command center chief. “Like in this case, partnerships and professional mariners are key to a successful rescue.”

(Courtesy Photos from M/V Eagle)

SOURCE: U.S. Coast Guard