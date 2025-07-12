Cops arrest man in connection to string of burglaries; 2 suspects at large

CHRISTIANSTED — Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of burglaries on St. Croix.

Tito J. Franco, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, destruction of property, petit larceny, trespassing and buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on July 11, 2025, at approximately 2:43 a.m. to 8:01 a.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received numerous calls for burglaries that occurred at businesses in the Christiansted area, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Tito J. Franco, 20, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“Patrol Units were dispatched and the investigation led to the apprehension of 20-year-old Tito J. Franco, who was also in possession of stolen property,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau assisted with the arrest of Franco.

Franco was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Franco was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Franco is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill on Monday.

“At this time, it is believed that two other suspects were involved in the burglaries, and the Virgin Islands Police Department is asking the community for assistance in the identification of these suspects,” Chichester added.

Anyone with information can call 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.