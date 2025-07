CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.

Another day with hazy skies and warm temperatures across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM AST today for all coastal areas of Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.