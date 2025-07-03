Cops seek public’s help in finding man who was recorded breaking into bar

FREDERIKSTED — A surveillance camera caught a man breaking into a business on Strand Street in Frederiksted Town last month and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The case began on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 10:52 p.m., when a business owner reported a third-degree burglary to officers present at the Wilbur Francis Police Command in Mars Hill, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim reported that on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m., their business on Strand Street, Fredriksted had been broken into by an unknown male who was light skin with dreadlocks, a beard and no shirt, according to the VIPD.

“The male took several bottles of liquor valued at $100.00, then took apart the surveillance camera that was at the bar,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male was later seen on the waterfront wearing a blue shirt,”

Meanwhile, the readers on Facebook chimed in with their two cents worth on the VIPD’s social media page.

“If he had two babies he would have had food snap this week fo sure….baby mother prolly can’t deal with the mess! He looking food,” Carol A. Atwell Thomas said from St. Thomas.

“Me ain’t know dat man, but he share he booze!” Andrew A. Hollen said from St. Thomas.

“Not to mention all the break ins that don’t get reported on the boardwalk because everyone knows nothing will get done,” Donna Jennings Rentz said. “Maybe this island needs some military help just to keep an eye on the boardwalk alone. Clearly the police department is overwhelmed with all the crimes going on in a few mile radius.”

“Every time VIPD post these these things, it reminds me of the show worlds dumbest criminals,” Sheniqua Roper said.

“This will be an easy arrest stay tune,” Ivan Thumpoff Williams said.

“Facts,” Lenisha Parris replied to Ivan Thumpoff Williams.”

“I find it hard to believe LE doesn’t already know who this is!” Patrick-Kelly Lacey said from New York.

“Smile you are on candid camera,” Evelyn Garcia said

“Looking like the (devil emoji),” MsLucretia Teixeira said.

“Looks like a vagrant,” Gianna Thomas said.

“Laziness,” Claudette Sandy said.

Anyone who may be able to identify this suspect or provide any information on this case is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

https://www.facebook.com/VIPoliceDept/videos/690816823715766