St. Croix man gets 30 years for shooting mother and daughter

CHRISTIANSTED – Miguel A. Marrero, 53, was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison on July 2 by Senior District Judge Wilma A. Lewis on two federal and two territorial charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Adam F. Sleeper announced today.

On the federal charges, Judge Lewis sentenced Marrero to 15 years’ imprisonment for discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (Count One) and 30 months’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a felon (Count Two).

On the territorial charges, Judge Lewis sentenced Marrero to 12.5 months’ imprisonment for assault first degree (Count Five), and four years’ imprisonment for assault third degree (Count Eight).

The federal charges are to be served consecutively to each other and consecutive to the territorial charges. The territorial charges are to be served concurrently. Judge Lewis also sentenced Marrero to five years of supervised release.

According to Court documents, on July 4, 2024, at the Candido Guadalupe Terrace housing community on St. Croix, Marrero’s minor son and a female minor got into a physical altercation.

The female minor’s mother observed the physical altercation, came running towards it, and then confronted Marrero.

They had a verbal altercation, and after the mother allegedly struck Marrero in the face, Marrero pulled out a gun and shot her in the back. The female minor then fled, but was shot twice by Marrero while running away, in the leg and ankle. Marrero then fled the scene. As a result of her injuries, the mother was airlifted off island for medical treatment. Marrero was a convicted felon, who had been convicted of a firearm charge in the District Court of the Virgin Islands on June 7, 2000.

The case was investigated by the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry.