Cops seek tourist who tried to sexually assault maid at Isla Verde hotel

ISLA VERDE, Puerto Rico — An employee of the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde filed a police report after a tourist staying there allegedly attempted to sexually assault her Saturday afternoon while she was performing cleaning duties in one of the rooms.

According to the preliminary report, the woman—who works as a maid at the hotel—reported that she was asked by a guest to change the sheets in a room on the fourth floor. Once inside, the man, described as tall and dark-skinned, began asking her questions in English and offering her money in exchange for sexual favors.

The employee rejected the offer, but the individual allegedly held her down and attempted to force her to perform a sexual act. According to the complaint, during the struggle, the victim experienced a partial loss of consciousness, and upon regaining consciousness, she continued to resist the attack until she was able to escape.

So far, there is no information on whether the tourist has been arrested, nor have any additional details about his identity or whereabouts been revealed.

Agents from the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIC) in the Carolina area are leading the investigation. Hotel authorities are expected to assist by providing surveillance video and conducting guest check-ins to facilitate the identification of the suspect.

By Editorial Staff Es Noticia

Read more