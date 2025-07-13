Child dies of measles in UK fueling warnings virus could spread like ‘wildfire’ amid plunging vaccine rates

A child has tragically died in hospital after contracting measles – amid fears the disease could spread like ‘wildfire’ as vaccine rates plunge.

The child, whose identity has not been revealed, passed away at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and is understood to have been suffering from other health complications.

It comes days after parents described feeling concerned as several children in Merseyside were hospitalized due to the spread of the virus.

A child has died in hospital after contracting measles – marking the second death due to an acute infection of the disease in Britain this decade (Stock photo)

Officials described the children as ‘seriously unwell’, with doctors warning lives could be put at risk because youngsters are not being vaccinated.

One in four children are understood to be unprotected in Liverpool, despite measles being highly infectious and remaining contagious for 10 days.

In Liverpool, where vaccine uptake is considerably low, around 288 out of every 1,000 people are susceptible to the virus.

🚨 Sad news out of Liverpool tonight as we report a child has died after being infected with measles, amid a growing outbreak in the city: pic.twitter.com/fDGXhrfHjc — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) July 12, 2025

While the vaccination status of the child who died is unknown, the measles vaccine is understood to offer 97 per cent protection against the potentially fatal illness.

Professor Matt Ashton, Liverpool’s director of public health, said: ‘I’m extremely worried that the potential is there for measles to really grab hold in our community.

‘My concern is the unprotected population and it spreading like wildfire. That’s why we’re trying to be proactive.

Child dies of measles in Liverpool fueling warnings virus could spread like 'wildfire' amid plunging vaccine rates https://t.co/IfRiaXBe8e — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 13, 2025

‘It’s really important that people understand the seriousness of this.’

Initial symptoms of measles include a runny nose, high temperature, sneezing, coughing, and sore, watery eyes.

A rash usually appears a few days later, first on the face before spreading onto the body.

NHS guidance states: ‘It’s very unlikely to be measles if you’ve had both doses of the MMR vaccine or you’ve had measles before.’

By KATHERINE LAWTON/Daily Mail

Read more