Daryl Jean-Baptiste guilty of involuntary manslaughter for fatal crash in Sion Farm

KINGSHILL — Daryl Jean-Baptiste, 26, has been found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection

with a 2019 fatal car crash, the Virgin Islands Department of Justice said today.

The verdict followed a three-day trial, which concluded on July 23,, 2025, before Superior Court Judge Yvette Ross Edwards, according to the VIDOJ.

Jean-Baptiste was charged in connection with the death of 24-year-old Davindra Ramsundar Jr.

following a vehicle collision in Sion Farm on November 3, 2019.

While the jury acquitted him of Negligent Homicide by Means of a Motor Vehicle, they unanimously found him guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter. He now faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Sentencing is scheduled to occur at a later date to be determined by the Court.

V.I. Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea issued a statement following the verdict: “This verdict reflects our continued commitment to securing justice for victims and holding individuals accountable for unlawful conduct. I commend our DOJ Criminal Division Chief Amie Simpson for her exceptional dedication and skillful prosecution of this case. Her work exemplifies the professionalism and perseverance of the Department.

The DOJ extends its appreciation to the investigative team, court personnel, and members of the

community who contributed to the pursuit of justice in this matter.