Madison Bergmann, teacher busted for ‘making out’ with 11-year-old, allegedly moved his desk so she could rub his legs during class

HUDSON, Wisconsin — Madison Bergmann, the Wisconsin teacher busted for allegedly “making out” with an 11-year-old in her classroom, allegedly moved the victim’s desk next to hers so that she could touch him during class without the other students seeing.

“My daughter thought he was a problem kid,” another student’s mom told The Post. “She said that his desk got moved next to [Bergmann’s] a couple of months ago, and she just assumed that he was in trouble.

“When it was time for lunch, she’d ask him to stay after class,” the mom continued, “so that just fed into the idea that he was constantly getting into trouble.”

Madison Bergmann is free on $25,000 bond. (Madison Bergmann/Facebook)

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in St. Croix District Court, the fifth-grader told sex crime investigators that Bergmann would rub his thigh and calves during independent reading time.

Due to the strategic placement of his desk in her classroom at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, “he did not believe any of the other kids would see it happening,” the complaint alleged.

The boy also confirmed to police that Bergmann would have him stay after class.

The abuse allegedly happened in Bergmann’s classroom at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Wis. (Google Maps)

He claimed that Bergmann kissed him several times in her classroom, either after school or while the other students were at lunch.

Bergmann, 24, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault of a child under age 13.

The boy’s family had befriended Bergmann, even going with her on a ski trip to Afton Alps, a nearby resort.

It’s unclear if she has yet hired an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. (St. Croix police)

Bergmann told authorities she received the boy’s number during that weekend.

Last week, the boy’s mother overheard a troubling phone call and alerted the boy’s father.

According to the complaint, the father confiscated the boy’s phone and read his text messages.

In one text, according to the complaint, Bergmann told the boy that she “wanted to just grab your face and push you to the floor and make out with you.”

In another text, she allegedly told him, “I almost kissed you when you were on the ground today, but I got distracted by your stomach.”

The boy’s enraged father printed out the texts and took them to the school. Authorities immediately opened an investigation.

Cops searched Bergmann’s backpack and allegedly found a folder with the victim’s name on it.

Inside were several handwritten letters.

“In her notes she tells him that she loves him, wants to kiss him, he turns her on, and that she is obsessed with him,” the complaint says.

Bergmann is free on a $25,000 bond.

She has disabled her social media and is not allowed on school property or at school events.

It’s unclear if she has yet hired an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Additionally, Bergmann, who was engaged to be married to Sam Hickman, will no longer be walking down the aisle in July.

“It’s been indefinitely postponed,” a pal of her fiance told The Post Saturday.

“And it probably won’t happen. He is really upset and heartbroken. He’s embarrassed and pissed. He didn’t deserve this. Everyone is pissed.”

By STEVE HELLING/New York Post

Read more