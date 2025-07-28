DRNA and Port Authority deploy new boats to improve incident response off the coast of San Juan

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard Sector San Juan congratulates Puerto Rico Port Authority and Department of Natural and Environmental Resources partner agencies on the acquisition of vessels to patrol San Juan Harbor and the island’s coastal waters.

Capt. Robert E. Stiles, Sector San Juan deputy, had the opportunity to accompany Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Secretary Waldemar Quiles in a patrol of San Juan Harbor aboard DRNEA’s newly acquired surface asset.

“We appreciate our Puerto Rico Port Authority and Department of Natural and Environmental Resources partners for the daily collaboration and efforts in mission areas and matters of shared jurisdiction,” said Capt. Robert E. Stiles, Sector San Juan deputy. “These additional vessels and crews are valuable resources that will help in our collective response capabilities to better safeguard our citizens, and protect the island’s ports, waterways, coasts and valuable natural resources.”

Read more: Article El Nuevo Dia: https://tinyurl.com/yvmsme5r