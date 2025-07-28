Coast Guard stops 2 illegal passenger-for-hire charter boat operators

SAN JUAN — A Guard Station San Juan crew terminated two illegal passenger-for-hire operations involving vessels “THE IVY” and “EL LINDO” in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Saturday, while working with Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Rangers and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit.

Park Rangers also cited both vessels for violations of local laws and regulations.

“We appreciate our fellow partners from the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action who have been working with our crews to bring consequence to operators conducting illegal passenger-for-hire operations,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “This is a serious matter which is actively threatening the safety of our maritime community throughout the island. We will not waiver in our efforts to bring consequence to those who continue to operate illegally, they will be caught sooner or later.”

Violations issued vessel EL LINDO:

– 46 C.F.R. 16.201 – failure to have all crew enrolled in drug and alcohol program.

– 46 C.F.R. 67.7 – Failure to have a Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise trade.

– 33 C.F.R. 173.21 – Failure to have Certificate of Number for the vessel.

– 33 C.F.R. 160.105 – Violation of Captain of the Port Order.

Violations issued vessel THE IVY:

-46 C.F.R. 180.71 – Failure to have Type 1 personal flotation devices for all persons aboard while operating as a small passenger vessel.

-46 C.F.R. 176.100(a) – Failure to have a Certificate of Inspection while operating as a Small Passenger Vessel.

-46 C.F.R. 67.7 – Failure to have a Certificate of Documentation endorsed for Coastwise trade.

-46 C.F.R. 67.313 – Failure to have a Certificate of Documentation onboard.

– 33 C.F.R. 160.105 – Violation of Captain of the Port Order.

SOURCE: U.S. Coast Guard