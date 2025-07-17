Horrific slew of injuries suffered by baby girl born AFTER her mother was murdered

A newborn girl who survived after her mother was tragically shot to death by her boyfriend in Pennsylvania is suffering from devastating injuries that may leave her unable to ever walk.

Tanyiah Bell, 19, of Lansdowne, was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot by her 19-year-old live-in boyfriend, Kaiheem Jerelle Williams, on November 14, 2024, according to the Lansdowne Police Department.

Declared dead at the scene, Tanyiah was rushed to the hospital, where her 4-pound baby was delivered alive.

Now, eight months later, 19-pound Tanyiah Miracle Bell is defying the odds, despite suffering a severe brain injury.

“She may never be able to walk. She can’t blink. She can’t smile,” Tylicia Bell, Tanyiah’s mother, tearfully told 6abc.

“She can’t react to us, but the doctors did say she has perfect eyes and perfect ears, so I know she sees the love, hears the love.”

When officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Tanyiah’s apartment on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue that fateful November night, they rushed her to the hospital in a desperate attempt to save her unborn child.

Miracle was delivered just five minutes after arrival, and doctors were able to save her.

‘When they pulled her out, she was gray,’ Tylicia told 6abc. ‘They did CPR on her for 25 minutes and they were able to get a heartbeat.’

Miracle was born with a severe brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation.

She also has cerebral palsy, suffers frequent seizures and needed a tracheostomy tube to assist with her breathing, according to the outlet.

“She’s a true fighter,” Tylicia told 6abc. “Everything she’s been through, we’ve gotten through.

‘She’s been fighting through it, and we’ve been right by her side every step of her way.’

Miracle has been receiving care at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently battling an infection – the latest obstacle in a long fight for survival.

Still, her loving grandmother holds on to hope that in two months, she’ll finally be able bring her daughter’s baby girl home – and fulfill the dreams Tanyiah had for her.

“I wish my daughter was here to see this, but I know she’s watching over us and is like, “Mom, you got this,”‘ Tylicia told 6abc.

‘She looks just like her,’ the grandmother added. ‘I feel like I’m raising my daughter all over again.’

Facing mounting medical expenses, Miracle’s grandmother launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support the cost of her new life as a full-time caregiver.

‘As her grandmother and now full-time caregiver, I’ve had to step into a role I never imagined – becoming her nurse, advocate, and voice,’ Tylicia wrote in the description.

‘I haven’t been able to return to work since the tragedy, and I am doing everything I can as the only surviving grandparent. But I cannot do this alone.’

Funds are being raised to cover the cost of a larger vehicle to safely transport Miracle and her medical equipment, adaptive gear like high chairs and positioning tools, home renovations for safety and comfort, and daily essentials and therapy.

‘Thank you for helping us honor Tanyiah’s memory by fighting for her daughter’s life,’ she wrote. ‘May her mommy continue to rest in peace, and may Miracle continue to shine as the blessing she truly is.’

‘She is truly a blessing, a fighter, and a living testimony.’

As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $3,165 toward Tylicia’s $5,500 goal.

Williams – who was identified as the 911 caller after fatally gunning down Tanyiah, according to police – was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder, 6abc reported.

He is due back in court on July 22.

By KELLY GARINO/Daily Mail

