Huawei eyes greater role in Brazil data center market

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) — Chinese tech giant Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] is interested in strengthening and improving its capacity as a supplier of data center solutions, it said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday, clarifying that it did not intend to invest directly in data centers.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that Huawei was interested in Brazil’s data center market but was waiting on the government to roll out a tax-break plan.

“We want the government to implement these incentives, which are good for the country, and the time has to be now,” Atilio Rulli, Huawei vice president of public relations for Latin America and the Caribbean, told Reuters.

The government’s plan to dole out tax breaks for tech investments in Brazil is set to be sent to Congress soon, a finance ministry adviser said last month.

Latin America’s largest economy is looking to establish a foothold in the fast-growing data center industry, pulling from its ample renewable energy.

The country is already courting major investments from firms such as ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, Reuters has reported.

Huawei could provide connectivity, storage and energy for data centers, Rulli said, speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by state development bank BNDES.

“Huawei continues to follow the incentive policy being conducted by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, and when in force, will continue to contribute reliable, scalable and sustainable solutions to accelerate the digital transformation in Brazil and Latin America,” Huawei said in the statement on Thursday.

