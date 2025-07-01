Jazzmine Ferdinand charged with trying to cash forged check for $2,090.39

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman is at the center of a multiagency investigation after she allegedly tried to cash a counterfeit check for $2,090,39 in April.

Jazzmine Ferdinand, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, uttering or passing forged or counterfeited matters, passing or possession of forged bills or notes, attempted grand larceny, identity theft, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On April 11, 2025, the VIPD’s Economic Crimes Unit began investigating a complaint filed by a representative of the Bank of St. Croix regarding an incident of check kiting, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jazzmine Ferdinand, 21, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The investigation revealed that Jazzmine Ferdinand presented her Florida state driver’s license, while attempting to cash a counterfeit check in the amount of $2,090.39,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The check was drawn against the account of a local business and bore forged signatures on the authorization line, according to Chichester.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Jazzmine Ferdinand, police said.

After being notified, on June 30, 2025, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Ferdinand surrendered herself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, according to police.

Ferdinand was advised of her rights, served with a warrant for her arrest and taken into official custody without incident, police said.

Subsequently, Ferdinand was booked and processed. Bail for Ferdinand was set at $5,500.00.

Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Ferdinand is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court in Kingshill.