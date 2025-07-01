WAPA ‘contractor’ aided in armed robbery of WAPA worker, cops say

CHRISTIANSTED — A Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority “contractor” is behind bars today after police say she aided in the armed robbery of a full-fledged WAPA employee at the Richmond plant, authorities said.

Cristine Caines, 35, of St. Croix, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Omani Abraham, 32, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Christine Caines, 35, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Caines has been a security guard with Ranger American of the Virgin Islands in Estate Castle Coakley. It was unclear who Caines was employed by at the time of the alleged robbery.

The case began on February 10, 2025, at approximately 5:08 p.m., when a 911 emergencydispatcher got a report of someone brandishing a firearm at the WAPA power generation plant in Estate Richmond, police said.

Responding officers made contact with the victim and learned that a robbery had occurred on the premises, according to police.

As a result, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau were called on to investigate further, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Omani Abraham, 32, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“Detectives’ investigation revealed that an adult male who was on duty at the WAPA Plant was

robbed at gun point by a male and aided by an adult female who was an employee at the WAPA

plant,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Search warrants were obtained from the Superior Court today for the residence of WAPA employee Christine Caines, according to Dratte,

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau served arrest warrants on Caines and Abraham at the WAPA employee’s residence today, police said.

During the search of Caines’ residence, police discovered a firearm, an extended magazine, a holster and ammunition, according to police.

Caines and Abraham were advised of their Miranda Rights, police said.

Bail for Abraham was set at $75,000.00.

Abraham was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm with bail set at $50,000.00 on that charge alone.

Cristine Caines was charged with first-degree robbery. Her bail was set at $75,000.00.

Caines and Abraham were each booked and processed at the Wilbur Francis Police Command in Mars Hill.

Each suspect was unable to post bail, and they were each transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Caines and Abraham are scheduled for their advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court at Kingshill tomorrow.

Before working as a “WAPA contractor,” Caines worked as a security guard for Ranger American of the Virgin Islands in Estate Castle Coakley.

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte did not immediately return a telephone call and an email seeking clarification of Caines’ current employment status with WAPA.