Joseph Ramirez faces charges for violating protective order, VIPD says

KINGSHILL – A St. Croix man is facing charges for allegedly violating a protective order while awaiting sentencing on another criminal matter, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Joseph Ramirez, 38, was arrested and charged with carrying or using dangerous weapon and disturbance of the peace, according to the VIPD.

The case began on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at about 4:08 p.m., when a concerned citizen reported to Patrol Bureau officers that the victim in this matter informed them that she was receiving threats from Joseph Ramirez, who threatened to kill their minor children if the victim contacted the police.

VIPD mug shot of Joseph Ramirez, 38, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Officers met with the victim, who stated that she has a Temporary Restraining Order against Joseph Ramirez, police said.

She stated that the daycare immediately informed her that Ramirez was there picking up the minors from daycare, according to police.

She immediately traveled to the daycare however, Ramirez had already left with the children, police said.

She stated that while driving home she was flagged down by Ramirez, and she pulled over in the vicinity of Sam’s Gas Station in Estate Glynn, according to police.

The victim stated that Ramirez started yelling at her and banged on her driver car window and showed her a black handgun, police said.

She told officer she feared for her life and safety and quickly drove away from the scene, according to police.

“Ramirez was found at Moe’s Service Station (in Estate Glynn) with the minor children,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Officers found a black firearm in a black backpack, along with drug paraphernalia.”

He was then transported to the Police Operations and Administration Building in Mars Hill where he was read his Miranda Warning and declined to make a statement. .

No bail was offered to Ramirez as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Ramirez was booked, processed.

He was then transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Ramirez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill on Monday.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect was awaiting sentencing on another matter that involved the current victim, according to CHichester.