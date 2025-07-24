Kai James gets 10 years for cocaine trafficking on St. Croix

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Kai James, 37, of St. Croix, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and six years

of supervised release by District Judge Mark A. Kearney, Acting United States Attorney Adam F. Sleeper said.

Kai James pleaded guilty on January 23, 2025, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy led by James and his brother, Ivan James. Other members in the James gang, Ivan James, Joh Williams, Malachi Benjamin, Ariel Petersen, Jahkiebo Joseph, Tillisa Ceaser, and Luis Ortiz, Jr., all of St. Croix, were previously sentenced by Judge Kearney for their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Ivan James of St. Croix

According to court documents and evidence introduced at the trial of Ivan James and Joh

Williams and other hearings, the investigation into the James drug trafficking organization began in

January 2013 after Bureau of Corrections officers at the Golden Grove Correctional Facility seized

an iPhone from then-inmate Joh Williams. A search of the cell phone seized from Williams revealed

text messages related to smuggling and distribution of controlled substances in the prison. Thereafter,

Drug Enforcement Administration obtained authorization to intercept calls from a second cell phone

used by Williams while incarcerated. The wire investigation revealed evidence of distribution of

controlled substances within the facility by Williams, supplied by Ivan James. The investigation

further revealed that Vivian Ford, a former corrections officer, was a member of James’ organization

who smuggled narcotics into Golden Grove in food containers for distribution by Williams.

Members of the gang who worked at the Henry Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix used their

secured access to smuggle multiple kilograms of cocaine per week onboard commercial aircrafts

destined for the continental United States. Testimony revealed that Ivan and Kai James recruited

couriers to deliver bricks of cocaine as passengers on board commercial flights. As a

manager/supervisor in the drug trafficking gang, Kai James used as many as 10 couriers to travel to

New York, North Carolina, and Florida with 2 to 3 kilograms of cocaine per trip in this broad and

brazen drug trafficking operation.

In addition, a search warrant was executed on the family home of Ivan and Kai James. Law

enforcement recovered marijuana, cocaine, and marijuana cultivation equipment. In a field adjacent

to the property, agents seized over 1,000 marijuana plants.

A federal jury found Ivan James guilty on drug conspiracy, possession of 1,000 marijuana

plants, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and possession of firearms resulting

in the death of Levar Pogson. On his conviction, Judge Kearney sentenced James to 420 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. Joh Williams was also found guilty on

the drug conspiracy charge and was sentenced to 90 months of imprisonment, followed by seven

years of supervised release. Ariel Petersen and Jahkiebo Joseph pleaded guilty to possession of

firearms in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and importation of firearms. Petersen was sentenced to

93 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, and Joseph was sentenced

to 68 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Malachi Benjamin

pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and was sentenced to 72

months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Tillisa Ceaser and Luis Ortiz,

Jr. both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Ceaser was sentenced to 62 months of imprisonment, and

Ortiz was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment.

“Due to the tremendous work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security

Investigations, Customs and Border Patrol, the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Bureau of

Corrections, the members of this drug trafficking organization have received just and lengthy

sentences for their involvement in these crimes,” said Acting United States Attorney Adam Sleeper.

“This sentence sends a clear message, and it is credited to the extensive collaboration between

federal and local law enforcement partners. Our joint efforts are essential in the U.S. Virgin Islands

towards combatting drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and the myriads of other illicit activities of

transnational criminal organizations in our area of responsibility,” said Homeland Security

Investigations Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Gonzalez-Ramos.

“The guilty plea of Kai James represents a decisive blow against the violent narcotics

conspiracy that plagued the people of St. Croix for far too long,” stated DEA Caribbean Division

Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Miranda. “This case underscores the unwavering commitment

of the DEA and our law enforcement partners to dismantle criminal organizations that threaten the

safety and well-being of our communities. We are proud to have worked alongside the USAO, HSI,

FBI, CBP, and ATF to bring justice to those impacted by these crimes. Let this serve as a clear

message: we will not relent in our fight to protect the Caribbean from the scourge of drug trafficking

and violence.”

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)

investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money

launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a

prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal,

state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security

Investigations, Customs and Border Patrol, Virgin Islands Police Department and the Bureau of

Corrections. It was prosecuted by former United States Attorney Delia Smith, Acting Assistant United

States Attorney Adam Sleeper, and lead OCDETF attorney Kyle Payne.