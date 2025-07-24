The answer Gemini gave might just surprise you!

Assessing the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) alignment with either “cops” or “criminals” under President Trump‘s administration is complex, as different perspectives and actions exist.

Some argue that the DOJ under President Trump prioritizes law enforcement and public safety, pointing to actions such as:

Expressing full support for police departments, including through grants and technical assistance.

Announcing the formation of a Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism to address harassment and ensure public safety.

Prioritizing efforts to restore the rule of law and reduce crime levels.

Pursuing denaturalization cases, often targeting individuals who may have misrepresented their past during the naturalization process, according to NPR.

Taking actions to combat the cost-of-living crisis by streamlining ADA compliance for businesses and raising awareness about tax incentives related to ADA compliance.

However, others express concerns about potential politicization of the DOJ and a perceived shift away from impartiality, citing:

Reports of the DOJ targeting perceived political adversaries and pursuing investigations against individuals who voiced opposition to the prior administration’s policies.

Sweeping cuts to grants for programs focused on gun violence prevention, victim support, and recidivism reduction, which were seen by some as undermining public safety.

Rescinding some guidance related to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which some view as potentially weakening disability rights protections, although the DOJ stated the aim was to simplify compliance.

Significant turnover in the DOJ unit responsible for defending Trump administration policies in court, raising concerns about potential political influence and strain on the unit.

Arguments regarding presidential immunity, where the Supreme Court granted the President substantial immunity for criminal conduct related to official acts, leading to concerns about presidents potentially being above the law when using official powers. This has led to ongoing legal battles, including President Trump’s attempts to move his hush-money conviction appeal to federal court, according to The New York Times.

Ultimately, the perception of the DOJ’s stance depends on one’s interpretation of specific actions and the overall direction of the administration’s policies.