Marcos Gilbert accused of firing shots at JFK

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was behind bars today after police said he fired shots at a housing project in Estate Richmond.

Marcos Gilbert, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, evidence of intent to commit a crime of violence, possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on July 9, 2025, at approximately 3:11 p.m., when the ShotSpotter application detected about 52 rounds fired at John F. Kennedy Terrace in Estate Richmond, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Marcos Gilbert, 20, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau who arrived at the scene, discovered several spent casings and six vehicles that were damaged with bullet holes, police said.

A thorough police investigation revealed Marcos Gilbert’s involvement in the crime, according to detectives.

Gilbert was advised of his Miranda Rights, placed under arrest, booked and processed.

Bail for Gilbert was set at $30.000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Gilbert was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill this morning.