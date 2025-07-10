Help cops find Courtney Matthias wanted for assault in St. John

CRUZ BAY Police need your help today to find a man wanted in St. Thomas.

Courtney L. Matthias, 55, of St. Thomas, is currently being sought by police in connection to an assault on St. John, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook this morning.

Matthias is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 7-imches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the VIPD.

The suspect is known to frequent the area of John’s Folly on the island of St. John.

Courtney Matthias “is wanted for a third-degree assault incident-domestic violence that occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025 in the area of Calabash Boom, St. John,” police said on Facebook.

If you see Matthias, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911 or the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 Ext. 5535.