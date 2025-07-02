New York man disappears while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with his wife

COCKBURN TOWN — A man from New York vanished last week after traveling to Turks and Caicos with his wife, according to local authorities and multiple news outlets.

News 12 Westchester and Fox News report that Brian Tarrence was last seen on surveillance video leaving his rental property at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos around 3:30 a.m. local time on June 25.

According to News 12, the 51-year-old was seen walking toward the downtown area of the island.

Tarrence had reportedly arrived on the island with his wife on June 22 and was set to leave one week later, on June 29.

Private investigator Carl DeFazio told News 12 that Tarrence had lived in Monroe, N.Y., before recently moving to Manhattan.

“Everything prior to the point where he walked out of that house, he seems fine,” DeFazio told the outlet. “They had a boat trip and went to dinner, just like every other family would do when they’re here.”

He added, “We are trying everything we can. We’ve blanketed the area with photos, put it on social media chats and all kinds of things.”

Of Tarrence leaving his hotel overnight, DeFazio said: “That’s a little bizarre in itself.”

“He’s in the middle of town. His wife was sleeping,” the investigator said.

Tarrence is 51 and has brown eyes and is of a medium build.



DeFazio also told the outlet that Tarrence had his phone and wallet with him, adding that the reason he left the residence is currently unknown.

Tarrence was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers at the time of his disappearance, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, June 26, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force released a missing persons alert describing Tarrence as having brown eyes and with a medium build.

DeFazio told Fox News that he is trying to get records of Tarrence’s recent phone activity.

Anyone with information about the tourist’s whereabouts is advised to contact the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

By GABRIELLE ROCKSON/People

