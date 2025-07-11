Sewer line repairs on Hospital Street begin today, VIWMA says

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority said that a sewer line will be installed at #25 Hospital Street this morning.

All vehicular traffic, including service vehicles, will be diverted away from that area of Christiansted, according to VIWMA.

Into Gallows Bay from King Street (Christiansted)

Traff8c will be diverted to Church Street and continue to New Street and then a left-hand turn will be made on New Street towards Hospital Street.

Into Christiansted from Gallows Bay

Traffic will be diverted to New Street and continue to Queen Cross Street and then a right-hand turn will be made on either Queen Street or Company Street.

Out of Christiansted from Gallows Bay

A) Traffic will be diverted to New Street and continue to Queen Cross Street and then a right-hand turn will be made on either Queen Street or Company Street.

B) Traffic will be diverted to New Street and continue to King Street and then a left-hand turn will be made on King Cross Street towards the Christiansted Bypass.

Pedestrian traffic will be limited to the east-west side of Hospital Street.

The VIWMA said it apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the community for its patience and cooperation.