St. Croix: Breezy with times of clouds and sun, morning shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine, a shower late this morning and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM AST today for the coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico, including the Caguas valley, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures and humidity will create dangerous heat conditions, according to the NWS.

“Please stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat,” the NWS said on X.

Dry, breezy and hazy conditions will prevail throughout the day across the region, according to the NWS.

High concentrations of Saharan Dust are over the area, if sensitive to these particles, take the necessary precautions, the NWS said.

Air Quality

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, AccuWeather said.

Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure, according to AccuWeather.

“Limit outdoor activity,” AccuWeather said.