Silver Alert issued for senior citizen last seen in Hospital Ground on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a missing senior citizen on St. Thomas.

Victor George, 64, is actively being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

George is a Black male with brown eyes, a brown complexion and short gray hair with a bald spot. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Victor George was last seen on or about July 4, 2025, in the area of 245 Hospital Ground and he has not been seen or heard from since then, according to the VIPD.

Mr. George is known to frequent the Hospital Ground, Veterans Drive and Tortola Wharf areas of St. Thomas.

Mr. George was wearing a white shirt and blue long pants when he was last seen.

If you have seen Mr. Victor George, or know this individual, please notify 911, Major Crime Units of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5554, 5555 or 5556.