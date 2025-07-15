St. Croix man accused of break-in at old First Bank building, VIPD says

CHRISTIANSTED — An alert police officer spotted a man wandering around inside a shuttered former bank branch just after midnight.

Orsel Edney, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, destruction to property, trespassing and unlawful entry, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at approximately 12:10 a.m. today, when a detective was conducting checks on businesses on King Street in Christiansted town and he observed a male inside the old First Bank building, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Orsel Edney, 33, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“Upon making a check of the building he observed that it was broken into, and Orsel Edney was located inside the premises without any authorization,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Edney was book and processed at the police administrative building in Mars Hill.

Bail for Edney was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail. he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Edney is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kindshill.