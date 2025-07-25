SOB officers seize firearm, ammunition during traffic stop, VIPD says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands police announced today that Special Operations Bureau officers seized a firearm and ammunition during a routine traffic stop on St. Thomas.

Cai Jonte Andrew, 19. was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, according to the VIPD.

The case began on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at approximately 6:47 p.m.,when officers from the VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau conducted traffic enforcement on Norre Gade when they observed a black Infiniti traveling westbound without a front license plate and obstructing traffic, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Cai Jonte Andrew, 19, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver reversed in traffic, accelerated, and turned onto Kirke Strade before pulling over and exiting the vehicle, according to police.

The individual, later identified as Cai Jonte Andrew, attempted to walk away and stated he was “going to get lunch” when approached by officers, police said.

During the encounter, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to police.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and a Ruger 5.7x28mm firearm with armor-piercing ammunition, and an obliterated serial number, police said.

Andrew allegedly admitted he was not of legal age to possess a firearm and did not have a license to carry in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to police.

The suspect was taken into official custody at the scene, then booked and processed.

Andrew was then transported to the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex in Charlotte Amalie.

Bail for Andrew was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

He is scheduled for an advice-o-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.