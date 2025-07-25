Teacher slapped with rape charges after having sex with teen while using other students as ‘lookouts,’ boy’s dad busted  for allowing relationship

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri teacher has been charged with statutory rape for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student while other students served as “lookouts” — with the boy’s father also facing a felony charge for condoning the disturbing relationship.

Laquey High School math teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack, 26, was arrested in Garden Ridge, Texas, on Friday after she “was suspected of fleeing the State of Missouri” to avoid arrest warrants, according to law enforcement.

Allegations of the sex crimes committed by Clifton-Carmack first arose on December 7, 2023.

A fellow student reported the alleged illicit relationship to the school’s resource officer, who immediately contacted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, court documents show.

The witness then met with law enforcement officials, to whom he showed photographs of his classmate with scratches on his back.

The witness alleged that the “scratches were from Hailey after the confidential victim had sex with her” in the “driveway” of the witness’s home.

The witness also claimed the math teacher had been in trouble with school administrators in the past for “being too close with students.”

Clifton-Carmack — a recently divorced mother of two — would often wear “tight or low-cut shirts” to show off her “headlights” and “tight leggings that ‘showed off her camel toe,’” according to court documents.

The witness told investigators the victim was the reason “her divorce was pushed through” and that “Hailey had wanted a divorce due to her husband only wanting to ‘do butt stuff,’” the court document revealed.

Detectives confronted the teacher on December 8, 2023, following the allegations, but she denied having any sexual relationship with any students.

Police confiscated her phone but could not access its contents until a warrant was granted.

After a warrant was issued to access the phone on December 22, police found text messages that showed an alleged relationship was going on between the 16-year-old student and the educator, according to court documents.

Clifton-Carmack left Missouri to visit family in Texas around December 23.

Police interviewed “individuals living at the residence that Hailey was previously living at” in Missouri on January 3, 2024, who shared that she had “moved to Texas to live with her family down there” and “were not sure if she was going to return.”

Warrants were issued for the teacher’s arrest soon after.

Following her arrest in Texas on Friday, she was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, and fourth-degree child molestation. Her bond was set at $250,000, according to court records.

She is awaiting extradition to Missouri from the Comal County Jail.

The district’s superintendent, Kent Stoumbaugh, said Clifton-Carmack had not been on school grounds since the allegations were first brought to light, in a statement provided to ABC 17.

Court documents show the father was allegedly aware of his son’s illicit relationship with the teacher.

“The alleged misconduct is inexcusable and does not meet the professional standards for district employees. The district took immediate action once we were aware of this situation,” Stoumbaugh wrote.

“The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return.”

Stoumbaugh shared that Clifton-Carmack had worked at the school for about a year and a half, and the job was her first teaching gig.

In a shocking twist, new charges have been brought against the boy’s father, who allegedly revealed to others that he was aware of his son’s illicit relationship with the teacher.

Mark Creighton was arrested on Thursday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

On Wednesday, a second witness revealed they told the teen’s father of the alleged wrongdoings, to which he replied he was aware Clifton-Carmack and his 16-year-old son were in a “sexual relationship,” according to court documents.

The father also allegedly shared he knew that his son and the math teacher used other students as “lookouts” to have sex during school hours.

Creighton “knew of the relationship of his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher, and instead of reporting the information, he continued to cover for them and allowed the relationship to continue” and “even allowed Hailey to come over to his residence and see the victim while he was present,” according to prosecutors.

When the witness told Creighton they would come forward with the information, he responded by telling them that his son and Clifton-Carmack “are going to do it behind my back, so I may as well let it happen.”

He also reportedly told a witness he would lie for his son if he had to.

The teen’s father is being held on a $50,000 bond.

