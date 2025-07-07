St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, a.m. shower, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be party sunny and breezy with a brief morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Across the islands, there is a limited heat risk in urban and low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said.

Local and daytime effects will promote isolated showers and thunderstorms over western Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

Use caution when at the beach today. There is a moderate risk of rip currents in Culebra, Puerto Rico, St. Croix and Vieques, the NWS said. Swim near lifeguards and stay safe!

The five-day weather outlook for the workweek ahead: