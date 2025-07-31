St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, a.m. shower, high 90
CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a shower in the morning , then becoming breezy with a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Another day with high temperatures and heat indices across the region!

🥵🌡️A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 10 AM to 5 PM for lower elevations and urban areas of Puerto Rico.

Good day, for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, it’s gonna be another hot one today. 😉 Living in the Caribbean, we know our summer heat well! 🔥

Forecast highs for St. Thomas, St. Croix and San Juan are a bit above normal, but thankfully, no records are expected to melt today! 🌡️

