St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, a.m. shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a shower in the morning , then becoming breezy with a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Another day with high temperatures and heat indices across the region!

A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 10 AM to 5 PM for lower elevations and urban areas of Puerto Rico.

Good day, for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, it’s gonna be another hot one today. Living in the Caribbean, we know our summer heat well!

Forecast highs for St. Thomas, St. Croix and San Juan are a bit above normal, but thankfully, no records are expected to melt today!