St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief a.m. shower or two, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with partial sunshine and a brief morning shower or two and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience increasing cloudiness with a thunderstorm in spots late and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Across the islands, we can expect a limited to elevated flood risk today, the National Weather Service said.



In the Atlantic offshore, Anegada Passage and coastal waters forecasters expect dangerous marine conditions, according to the NWS.



Therefore, stay ashore if at all possible and avoid unnecessary trips to sea or the beach, the NWS said.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days, according to the NWS.

