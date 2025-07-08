34-year-old man charged with assault after ‘domestic dispute,’ VIPD says

FREDERIKSTED — An adult female walked into the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station to report that she was assaulted by an acquaintance on Monday, March 31, 2025, at about 3:04 a.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim stated that on March 31, 2025, at about 1:00 a.m., she went to Ismael Navarro’s residence, where she knocked on his front door several times, but he did not answer, according to the VIPD.

Eventually the victim made contact with Navarro and got into a verbal altercation with him, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Ismael Navarro, 34, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“She stated that Navarro came outside his residence and started to assault her causing serious injuries to her jaw,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to investigate this matter, according to police.

A warrant for Navarro’s arrest was issued on June 6, 2025, police said.

Ismael Navarro, age 34, was arrested on June 24, 2025 and charged with Assault Third, Domestic Violence, according to police.