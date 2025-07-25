St. Croix: Partly sunny with a couple of morning showers, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a couple of morning showers and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Plans for today?

Forecasters expect an increase in showers across the region today along with warm and breezy to locally windy conditions, the National Weather Service said.

If going to the beach, take a look at the beach forecast and always exercise caution, according to the NWS.

Going to the beach?

Take a look at the beach forecast and see which beaches are under low or moderate risk of rip currents, the NWS said.

Remember that life-threatening rip currents are possible over beaches under moderate risk, so always swim near a lifeguard, according to the NWS.