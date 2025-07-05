St. Croix: Times of clouds and sun, a.m. thunderstorms, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will have times of clouds and sunshine with a couple of morning thunderstorms and a high of 89. AccuWeather said.
Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.
There is a low to moderate risk of rip currents across the islands today, the National Weather Service said.
For Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques and St. Thomas the rip currents risk is: low; for St. Croix the rip currents risk is: moderate, according to the NWS.
Saharan Dust this weekend
– High Concentrations are expected through at least Sunday night.
– Reduced visibility and hazy skies.
– Follow health department recommendations.