St. Croix: Times of sun and clouds, a.m. thunderstorm, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED Today St. Croix will have times of sun and clouds with a morning thunderstorm in parts and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Plans for today, 4th of July?

Be aware of high heat indices across urban and coastal areas, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust moving into the region, the National Weather Service said.

Feeling like going to the beach today for the 4th of July? Good news — there will be a low risk of rip currents today!