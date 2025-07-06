St. Croix: Times of sun and clouds, hazy, thunderstorm, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will have times of sun and clouds, with a thunderstorm in spots and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Across the islands we will see mostly hazy skies and warm conditions along coastal and urban areas, the National Weather Service said.

A limited heat risk presents itself today so monitor your time in the sun, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, there is an elevated fire danger in southern Puerto Rico today, the NWS said.

“Avoid burning and report fires to 9-1-1,” the NWS said on X.