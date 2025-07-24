This Caribbean island just ranked the safest in 2025 for its low crime—and it’s a hurricane-free destination, too

ORANJESTAD — With its laid-back charm and crystal-clear waters, the Caribbean often feels like a living postcard. And while many of the islands live up to that image, recent U.S. travel advisories have raised concerns for travelers—with U.S. travel advisories citing rising crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.

Enter Aruba, a refreshing exception to the trend. This sun-drenched island not only defies those warnings but has also earned top honors in the Caribbean Island Safety Index 2025, released on July 14, 2025 by Always All Inclusive, a team of Sandals Resorts experts. The index evaluated U.S. travel advisories, local crime data, hurricane risk, and health care readiness to determine the safest destinations in the region—and Aruba claimed the No. 1 spot.

To those familiar with the island, the ranking comes as no surprise. Known as “One Happy Island” thanks to its warm, welcoming culture, Aruba boasts low crime rates and a robust focus on tourism safety. The island is compact and easy to navigate, with well-maintained roads and reliable public transport. It’s also blessed with a location that’s safely situated outside the hurricane belt and enjoys over 300 days of sunshine per year on average.

But Aruba’s appeal goes well beyond safety. Nearly 20 percent of the island is preserved as Arikok National Park, home to volcanic hills and natural wonders like the Conchi Natural Pool, a natural saltwater tide pool that’s big enough to swim in. The park offers a striking contrast to the island’s famed coastline, where Eagle Beach and Palm Beach—both consistently ranked among the world’s best—boast powdery white sand and shimmering turquoise waters.

Beyond the beach, visitors can explore attractions like The Butterfly Farm and experience the island’s vibrant culture through the Aruba Carnival, a lively celebration dating back to 1954. The festivities begin in November and peak in January and February — making it a perfect escape during the U.S. winter months.

In the 2025 safety index, Aruba received a perfect score for its U.S. Travel Advisory status (Level 1, the safest rating) and non-existent hurricane risk. The island also scored 9 out of 10 for its low crime rate and 8 out of 10 for health care access, which adheres to high Dutch medical standards.

The index compiled data from sources like the U.S. State Department, local law enforcement, NOAA, and WHO.

Rounding out the top three on the list were Barbados at No. 2 and Grenada and Curaçao tied for No. 3. The full list, along with each destination’s final safety score (higher is better), is included below:

1. Aruba

Score out of 10: 9.3

2. Barbados

Score: 9.2

3. Grenada

Score: 9.0

3. (tie) Curaçao

Score: 9.0

5. Antigua & Barbuda

Score: 8.1

6. Puerto Rico

Score: 7.6

7. Dominican Republic

Score: 7.0

8. Saint Lucia

Score: 6.8

9. The Bahamas

Score: 6.5

10. Jamaica

Score: 5.5

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure