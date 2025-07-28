Toddler bites cobra to death after venomous 3ft-long snake coiled itself around his hands in India

A two-year-old boy in India has stunned his community after he bit a three-feet-long cobra to death.

Infant Govinda Kumar bravely fought back against the venomous snake when it coiled itself around his arm while he was playing outside his home in Bankatwa village, in the Majhaulia block of Bihar’s West Champaran district on Friday afternoon.

The toddler spotted the snake and threw a piece of brick at it, relatives said.

His family rushed him to a local health centre before he was transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah for specialist care.

Doctors at GMCH confirmed that the cobra died from injuries to its head and mouth, believed to be caused by the child’s bite.

‘The venom did affect Govinda, but not fatally.

Dr. Surab Kumar, the medic in charge of treating the toddler, said: ‘Timely treatment saved Govinda’s life.’

‘The child’s condition is currently stable, and treatment is being administered under the supervision of doctors.

‘The medical team is treating the child, providing continuous medication, and he is under observation.’

The doctor also told The Telegraph: ‘We were surprised and cross-checked with his parents multiple times to ensure the child was not bitten by the cobra to rule out that venom had not gone into his bloodstream.’

Govinda was given an anti-allergy medication and is now under doctors’ observation.

